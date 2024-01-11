AFC Fylde confirm assistant head coach's exit
and live on Freeview channel 276
A club statement said the former Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool defender has left ‘to pursue a career in the EFL’.
It added: “We’d like to thank Andy for his years of service to the football club and wish him all the best for the future.”
Having joined Fylde from Oldham Athletic in October 2019, a ruptured ACL the following March ended his playing career.
He became first-team performance analyst the following July, working under then boss Jim Bentley.
A first-team coaching role followed, after which he was appointed as assistant manager to James Rowe In June 2022.
Taylor also had two spells in interim charge, working alongside Nick Chadwick after Bentley’s departure and then flying solo following Rowe’s exit.
He reverted to being an assistant when Adam Murray took charge in November 2022, a role he kept when Murray left and Chris Beech took over first-team affairs.