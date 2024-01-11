AFC Fylde have announced the departure from Mill Farm of the club’s assistant head coach, Andy Taylor.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A club statement said the former Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool defender has left ‘to pursue a career in the EFL’.

It added: “We’d like to thank Andy for his years of service to the football club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having joined Fylde from Oldham Athletic in October 2019, a ruptured ACL the following March ended his playing career.

Andy Taylor has left AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

He became first-team performance analyst the following July, working under then boss Jim Bentley.

A first-team coaching role followed, after which he was appointed as assistant manager to James Rowe In June 2022.

Taylor also had two spells in interim charge, working alongside Nick Chadwick after Bentley’s departure and then flying solo following Rowe’s exit.