The 28-year-old has made the move to Mill Farm after leaving MK Dons by mutual consent.

Hunter had joined the Dons last summer following Morecambe’s relegation from League One.

However, he only featured on eight occasions; the last of which came in early September, when he sustained a hamstring injury in their defeat at Crewe Alexandra.

Ash Hunter has joined AFC Fylde for the rest of the season Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

It’s understood Hunter had been back in training with their first-team squad and was near a return to full fitness before departing Stadium MK.

Fylde boss Chris Beech said: “Ash has spent the majority of his career in League One, scoring many goals and assisting many times to thankful strikers.

“He possesses attacking capabilities and, by joining our honest hard-working environment, (will be) supporting his new teammates.