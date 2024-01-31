News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde extend loan of Bolton Wanderers youngster

AFC Fylde have extended Max Conway’s loan spell at Mill Farm until the end of the season.
By Gavin Browne
Published 31st Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
Twenty-four hours after confirming another loanee, Dan Adshead, will stay for the remainder of the campaign, the Coasters have struck a similar agreement with Bolton Wanderers for Conway.

The 20-year-old joined, along with team-mate Nelson Khumbeni, on an initial 28-day loan in October.

Those loans were subsequently extended until the end of January but, while Khumbeni was recalled earlier this month, Conway will remain at Mill Farm.

Max Conway's loan spell with AFC Fylde has been extended Picture: Steve McLellanMax Conway's loan spell with AFC Fylde has been extended Picture: Steve McLellan
AFC Fylde boss Chris Beech said: “Max has grown in stature while playing here at AFC Fylde.

“With Bolton doing ever so well, his personal challenge is to be involved in Bolton’s next pre-season to make a mark and impression in Ian Evatt’s side.

“This window, Bolton have taken another left-back. In the future, Max has to represent that answer.

“To do that he has to continue to grow here.

“Along with his natural capabilities, he can continue to develop his overall game, enhancing his strengths while challenging other parts of his game.

“There is a balance to everything and our football club is important to us, which Max buys into, and while he grows he also understands the importance of our challenges while he keeps building his personal game.

“That’s why I’m very pleased Bolton and Max feel this is the best place for him to continue on that journey, committing to us for the rest of the season.”

In all, Conway has featured on 17 occasions during his time with Fylde, who are back in action at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

