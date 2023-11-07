AFC Fylde extend loan stays of Bolton Wanderers' youngters
The pair initially joined the Coasters on 28-day loans in early October, 24 hours before Adam Murray’s departure as head coach.
Those stays have now been prolonged until the end of January 2024 as Fylde look to continue their improvement of late.
Both have played key roles as the club has taken seven points from the last nine to move out of the National League relegation positions.
Speaking at the time, Fylde director of football Chris Beech said: “Both Max and Nelson have the potential to have very successful professional careers.
“Both players and Bolton Wanderers will see this as an opportunity to help establish their career path within experiences gained at AFC Fylde as part of that journey.”
The news was announced a few hours after it was confirmed that loan keeper Max Metcalfe had returned to parent club Middlesbrough.