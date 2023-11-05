AFC Fylde exited the FA Cup in the first round following a narrow defeat against Sutton United at Gander Green Lane.

Fylde had taken the lead seconds before the break on Saturday when Jon Ustabasi zipped an effort across goal and into the bottom corner.

However, the game was turned on its head in the second half with Harry Smith’s double sending Sutton into the second round.

Chris Beech made three changes to the side that defeated Gateshead with Emeka Obi, Taelor O’Kane and Gold Omotayo replacing Harry Davis, Danny Whitehead and Luke Charman.

AFC Fylde were beaten in their FA Cup tie at Sutton United Picture: Steve McLellan

A bright start to the game saw the hosts threaten early on as Harry Beautyman volleyed over.

Fylde’s first chance came when Josh Kay took down a Nelson Khumbeni header and fired just wide of Dean Bouzanis’ near post.

Nick Haughton’s swerving effort from range left Bouzanis struggling in the middle of his goal before eventually batting it away from danger.

Superb defending from skipper Sam Graham and Obi in blocking three Sutton shots then provided a platform for the Coasters to grab the opening goal.

Ustabasi was fed in down the right before shifting slightly and firing across Bouzanis, into the bottom corner of the net, moments before the half-time whistle.

After the break, Sutton came out with a point to prove as Smith mistimed his jump when attempting to meet Josh Coley’s cross.

He quickly put that right when another Coley cross was headed into the roof of the net by Smith on 62 minutes.

Theo Richardson made a superb save from Coley before the winger again turned provider for Smith in the 67th minute, knocking the ball down for the striker to find the bottom corner.

Seeking an equaliser, Fylde saw sub Siya Ligendza find Kay, who was denied by Bouzanis’ outstretched leg before Charman blasted over a free-kick in added time.

Sutton United: Bouzanis, Goodliffe, John, Coley (Jackson 75), N’Guessan, Smith, Beautyman, Clay (Angol 88), Kizzi, Milsom, O’Brien (Gape 84). Subs not used: Rose, Patrick, Dundas, Mellor, Pereira, Fadahunsi.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Barrett, Obi, Graham, Conway, Khumbeni, O’Kane (Rowley 82), Haughton (Ligendza 70), Ustabasi, Kay (Charman 77), Omotayo. Subs not used: Metcalfe, Davis, Bird, Philliskirk, Glynn, Ormerod.

Referee: James Durkin.