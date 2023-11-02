AFC Fylde youngster pens first professional deal
Ormerod, who was previously at Blackpool before joining the Coasters, had featured for the first team throughout pre-season.
He was on the scoresheet against Charnock Richard before being among the goals in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy tie against Lancaster City.
The 17-year-old has netted in every game as the club’s academy reached round two of the FA Youth Cup, scoring their winner against Doncaster Rovers earlier this week.
He said: “I’m over the moon to have signed my first professional contract here at AFC Fylde.
“I couldn’t be happier to have signed my deal and continue my progression at such a good club, it really means a lot to me.
“Taelor (O’Kane) made the step up this season and it’s good to see a pathway for players from the Academy.
“I need to keep working hard and, when my chance does come, I believe in myself to perform well and grab the opportunity with both hands.”
Fylde’s director of football, Chris Beech, added: “Danny signing his first professional contract here at AFC Fylde is a brilliant moment for everyone associated with the club.
“His recent goalscoring exploits in the FA Youth Cup have been there for all to see, and it’s a first professional contract that he deserves for all his hard work, but there’s still more work required from him on this next part of his journey.
“With the emergence of Taelor this season, and now Danny putting pen to paper on his deal, it shows that a pathway is there for players to make the step up.”