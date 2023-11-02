News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

AFC Fylde youngster pens first professional deal

AFC Fylde academy striker Danny Ormerod has signed his first professional contract with the club.
By Callum Foster
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:48 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ormerod, who was previously at Blackpool before joining the Coasters, had featured for the first team throughout pre-season.

He was on the scoresheet against Charnock Richard before being among the goals in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy tie against Lancaster City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 17-year-old has netted in every game as the club’s academy reached round two of the FA Youth Cup, scoring their winner against Doncaster Rovers earlier this week.

Most Popular
Danny Ormerod has signed his first professional contract with AFC Fylde Picture: AFC FyldeDanny Ormerod has signed his first professional contract with AFC Fylde Picture: AFC Fylde
Danny Ormerod has signed his first professional contract with AFC Fylde Picture: AFC Fylde
Read More
Coasters climb out of bottom four

He said: “I’m over the moon to have signed my first professional contract here at AFC Fylde.

“I couldn’t be happier to have signed my deal and continue my progression at such a good club, it really means a lot to me.

“Taelor (O’Kane) made the step up this season and it’s good to see a pathway for players from the Academy.

Hide Ad

“I need to keep working hard and, when my chance does come, I believe in myself to perform well and grab the opportunity with both hands.”

Hide Ad

Fylde’s director of football, Chris Beech, added: “Danny signing his first professional contract here at AFC Fylde is a brilliant moment for everyone associated with the club.

“His recent goalscoring exploits in the FA Youth Cup have been there for all to see, and it’s a first professional contract that he deserves for all his hard work, but there’s still more work required from him on this next part of his journey.

“With the emergence of Taelor this season, and now Danny putting pen to paper on his deal, it shows that a pathway is there for players to make the step up.”

Related topics:AFC FyldeChris BeechBlackpoolCoastersLancaster City