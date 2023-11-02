AFC Fylde academy striker Danny Ormerod has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ormerod, who was previously at Blackpool before joining the Coasters, had featured for the first team throughout pre-season.

He was on the scoresheet against Charnock Richard before being among the goals in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy tie against Lancaster City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old has netted in every game as the club’s academy reached round two of the FA Youth Cup, scoring their winner against Doncaster Rovers earlier this week.

Danny Ormerod has signed his first professional contract with AFC Fylde Picture: AFC Fylde

He said: “I’m over the moon to have signed my first professional contract here at AFC Fylde.

“I couldn’t be happier to have signed my deal and continue my progression at such a good club, it really means a lot to me.

“Taelor (O’Kane) made the step up this season and it’s good to see a pathway for players from the Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I need to keep working hard and, when my chance does come, I believe in myself to perform well and grab the opportunity with both hands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde’s director of football, Chris Beech, added: “Danny signing his first professional contract here at AFC Fylde is a brilliant moment for everyone associated with the club.

“His recent goalscoring exploits in the FA Youth Cup have been there for all to see, and it’s a first professional contract that he deserves for all his hard work, but there’s still more work required from him on this next part of his journey.