AFC Fylde Academy reached round two of the FA Youth Cup after Danny Ormerod’s late goal gave them a 1-0 victory over their Doncaster Rovers counterparts.

Monday’s game at the Eco-Power Stadium saw Fylde on the front foot as they almost took the lead on two occasions.

Doncaster keeper Jake Oram was tested by Seb Bailey before making a smart, low save to thwart Jack Morris.

Rovers responded with Freddie Allen converting Justin Bennett’s cross from close range, only to see the assistant’s flag up for offside.

AFC Fylde defeated Doncaster Rovers in their FA Youth Cup tie Picture: Steve McLellan

They also saw Will Green send a fierce drive narrowly over the bar, though Fylde had further chances before the end of the first half.

Ormerod sent an acrobatic shot inches wide before Charlie Markland was off target from the edge of the box, with only Oram to beat, as half-time arrived with the game goalless.

The second half didn’t seem to have the same bite as the first, but there were half-chances for Josh Mulligan-Green in the opening stages.

Markland had a golden opportunity to put the Coasters ahead with 10 minutes left but, after a free run through Rovers’ defence, he blazed over from the edge of the area.

However, there was some late drama in the eight minutes of added time as the Coasters sealed their progression into round two.