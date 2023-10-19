AFC Fylde's academy reach FA Youth Cup round one
Following a frantic opening 10 minutes on Wednesday, battling against the Fylde coast elements, Fylde got off to a brilliant start and took the lead after 12 minutes.
A foul on Charlie Markland from the Chester keeper left Danny Ormerod with the simple task of converting from 12 yards, which he duly obliged by finding the bottom corner.
The windy conditions were having an effect, but following the restart, the Coasters youngsters managed to add a second.
A free-kick from the left found Markland at the back post, where he bulleted a header into the bottom corner before Fylde’s Jesse Hailwood saw red for a second yellow card.
It could have been three for the Coasters when Ormerod headed in from a corner.
However, he then turned to see the assistant’s flag up for offside, which denied him a second of the evening.
With the Coasters being down to 10 men and battling hard, Chester began to increase the pressure and created some chances.
That saw Oskar Rossenblatt head just over the Fylde goal from six yards before hitting the post from a cross moments later.
Ties in the first round proper must be played by Saturday, November 4.
AFC Fylde: Clark, Hailwood, Westhead (Frost 46), Meadowcroft, Hope, Muscart, McGovern (Kay 44), Bailey, Ormerod (Lappin 75), Morris, Markland. Subs not used: Dodgson, Ferriera, Agho, Zaffar.