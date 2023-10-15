AFC Fylde progressed into the FA Cup first round after beating Leek Town in Saturday’s fourth qualifying round tie at Mill Farm.

Jon Ustabasi’s opener had Fylde ahead at half-time before Aaron Opoku levelled seven minutes on from the restart.

Sam Graham’s header restored Fylde’s lead before Harry Davis added a third, while there was still time for the visitors to see Tom Scully sent off.

Fylde’s first chance came inside nine minutes after Nelson Khumbeni and Ustabasi teed up Danny Philliskirk, whose low strike was straight into the gloves of Matthew Corran.

Harry Davis celebrates scoring AFC Fylde's third goal against Leek Town Picture: Steve McLellan

The keeper also comfortably saved an effort from Ustabasi, who had another shot blocked after collecting Kieran Glynn’s pass.

Nick Haughton attempted to catch out the keeper from inside his own half, only for his effort to lack direction.

Nevertheless, Fylde led on 24 minutes when Louis Keenan headed out Max Conway’s corner, only for Ustabasi to control the ball before lifting a left-footed shot across goal and into the bottom corner.

At the other end, Davis cleared a cross from Robert Stevenson who saw another ball claimed by Theo Richardson with Opoku waiting to pounce.

Corran held an Ustabasi header before seeing Conway’s first-time effort go just wide as Fylde led at the break.

Leek threatened early in the second half when Richardson pushed Keenan’s header onto the post and away from danger.

They went close again when Scully’s free-kick was flicked on by Opoku and Stevenson poked inches wide.

An equaliser came on 52 minutes as Opoku sidefooted beyond Richardson and into the bottom corner.

Fylde sought to respond with Gold Omotayo heading wide from Connor Barrett’s cross, though Leek saw skipper Marc Grocott send in a low shot.

Then, on 71 minutes, Fylde were back ahead as Haughton’s corner found Graham and he powered a header into the roof of the net.

They put the result beyond doubt 15 minutes later when Davis headed in from another Haughton corner before Scully was sent off in added time.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Barrett, Davis, Graham, Conway, Khumbeni, Philliskirk (Whitehead 73), Glynn (Rowley 64), Haughton, Ustabasi, Omotayo (Charman 73). Subs not used: Metcalfe, Obi, Bird, Ligendza.