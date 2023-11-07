News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde loanee makes Middlesbrough return

AFC Fylde have confirmed that goalkeeper Max Metcalfe has returned to Middlesbrough upon the conclusion of his loan spell at Mill Farm.
By Gavin Browne
Published 7th Nov 2023, 11:16 GMT
Metcalfe joined the club on loan in August and made three league appearances, providing key support and competition to Theo Richardson and the goalkeeping department.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper featured for the Coasters in their National League defeats against Aldershot, Barnet and Oxford City.

Max Metcalfe's loan with AFC Fylde has now expired
Max Metcalfe's loan with AFC Fylde has now expired
However, following an impressive display against Barnet at the start of October, Metcalfe sustained a slight finger injury.

Despite committing to training and playing, it was felt by all parties that a return to the Riverside Stadium was in his best interests.

A Fylde statement said: “The club would like to place on record its thanks to Max for his efforts and his family and Middlesbrough for allowing us to play a role in his development. He returns to the North East with our best wishes.”

