AFC Fylde have confirmed that goalkeeper Max Metcalfe has returned to Middlesbrough upon the conclusion of his loan spell at Mill Farm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Metcalfe joined the club on loan in August and made three league appearances, providing key support and competition to Theo Richardson and the goalkeeping department.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper featured for the Coasters in their National League defeats against Aldershot, Barnet and Oxford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Metcalfe's loan with AFC Fylde has now expired

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, following an impressive display against Barnet at the start of October, Metcalfe sustained a slight finger injury.

Despite committing to training and playing, it was felt by all parties that a return to the Riverside Stadium was in his best interests.