Adshead initially joined the Coasters in mid-December, having agreed a move from Cheltenham Town until the end of this month.

It saw the midfielder link up again with Chris Beech, Fylde’s director of football and head coach, who gave him his debut as a 16-year-old at Rochdale.

Having made his Coasters debut off the bench in their 2-1 defeat at Altrincham, he then started the next four matches before picking up an injury in Fylde’s win against Hartlepool United on January 9.

Dan Adshead has extended his loan with AFC Fylde for the rest of the season Picture: Steve McLellan

Beech said: “Dan is a great professional with high standards, not only to his football but how he prepares to be at his best – including his recovery from the bad tackle he had against Hartlepool.

“He is nearing fitness and looking to help us for the rest of the season with 17 games to play by agreeing to commit until the end of the season.

“For that, I thank him as he looks to return to the team and provide us with extra football competence.

“I’d like to thank Russ Milton (head of recruitment) at Cheltenham for doing his bit and making this a seamless transaction between the clubs.”

Leaving Mill Farm, albeit temporarily, is Pierce Bird who has joined Eastbourne Borough on a month’s loan.

The 24-year-old teams up again with former Fylde boss Adam Murray and made his debut in their National League South win against Farnborough last weekend.

Murray told Eastbourne’s website: “Obviously I’m very happy to have Pierce here.

“He’s somebody who I worked closely with last season and has the experience of playing under pressure with last season’s promotion battle.