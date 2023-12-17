AFC Fylde have signed midfielder Dan Adshead on loan from League One club Cheltenham Town.

The 22 year-old has joined the Coasters until the end of January, linking up again with Fylde director of football Chris Beech who gave him his debut as a 16-year-old at Rochdale.

Adshead made his debut on Saturday, coming off the bench in Fylde’s 2-1 defeat at Altrincham.

Beech said: “I’m delighted to get Dan over the line. It’s not only another body in the building, but it’s also a quality body in the building.

AFC Fylde loan signing Dan Adshead Picture: AFC Fylde

“He’s somebody who has represented England and played League One football at a young age.

“Dan’s a great person with a great family behind him and we’re very fortunate to get a player who went for several thousands of pounds to come here and help our plight.”

After joining Rochdale at the age of eight, Adshead signed his first professional contract in 2018 before representing England U18s two months later, scoring on his debut against the Netherlands.

Having also featured for England U19s, he joined Norwich City for an undisclosed fee – reported to be £750,000 – in the summer of 2019.

He had loan spells at SC Telstar and Gillingham before being snapped up by Cheltenham in June 2022, again for an undisclosed fee.

Adshead, who has played 24 times for Cheltenham in League One and cup competitions, added: “I’m delighted to be here, and I can already tell that I’m walking into a great group of lads and management staff, so I’m looking forward to the next few weeks.

“The opportunity to play football consistently, whilst also being back home for the first time in a while, was one I couldn’t turn down. My very first game at 15 was against Fylde, so it’s nice to be back.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity Chris has given me. He had a huge influence on me coming through at Rochdale and knowing what he’s like makes it more comforting for me to come into a new environment.