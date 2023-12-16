AFC Fylde players' stern test at Altrincham
The Coasters travel to Altrincham, a week on from beating Nuneaton Borough on penalties in the FA Trophy.
They face an Alty team sitting in the top seven as the halfway point of the season approaches.
“I’ve seen quite a lot of them: I know quite a lot of their players,” Beech told Fylde’s media team.
“They’re a very, very professional outfit now, they’ve changed a lot in recent years – well managed, well coached, a good structure behind it.
“I think they’ve had a bit of financial backing – whether it’s a takeover or an impetus of finance, I can’t recall – but they’ve definitely got a financial push, so they’ll be a very strong opponent.
“They’ve got their own ambitions and we’ve got to make sure we understand what we need to do and how we need to do it.
“We’re in control of our own opportunities but we’re very, very respectful of the opponent that we’re playing against because they deserve that respect.
“We’ve got to make sure we turn up with our traits and values and perform.
“Matchday is the most important day of the week and I’m really looking forward to our performance.”
Fylde have also confirmed a new date for their home match against Hartlepool United.
The game at Mill Farm should have been played on December 2 but was postponed because of a frozen pitch.
It has now been rearranged for Tuesday, January 9 (7.45pm) with tickets from the original fixture remaining valid unless a refund had been requested.