AFC Fylde players' stern test at Altrincham

Chris Beech has outlined the task in hand as AFC Fylde return to National League action this afternoon.
By Gavin Browne
Published 16th Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
The Coasters travel to Altrincham, a week on from beating Nuneaton Borough on penalties in the FA Trophy.

They face an Alty team sitting in the top seven as the halfway point of the season approaches.

“I’ve seen quite a lot of them: I know quite a lot of their players,” Beech told Fylde’s media team.

AFC Fylde director of football Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde director of football Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellan
“They’re a very, very professional outfit now, they’ve changed a lot in recent years – well managed, well coached, a good structure behind it.

“I think they’ve had a bit of financial backing – whether it’s a takeover or an impetus of finance, I can’t recall – but they’ve definitely got a financial push, so they’ll be a very strong opponent.

“They’ve got their own ambitions and we’ve got to make sure we understand what we need to do and how we need to do it.

“We’re in control of our own opportunities but we’re very, very respectful of the opponent that we’re playing against because they deserve that respect.

“We’ve got to make sure we turn up with our traits and values and perform.

“Matchday is the most important day of the week and I’m really looking forward to our performance.”

Fylde have also confirmed a new date for their home match against Hartlepool United.

The game at Mill Farm should have been played on December 2 but was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

It has now been rearranged for Tuesday, January 9 (7.45pm) with tickets from the original fixture remaining valid unless a refund had been requested.

