Chris Beech has outlined the task in hand as AFC Fylde return to National League action this afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They face an Alty team sitting in the top seven as the halfway point of the season approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve seen quite a lot of them: I know quite a lot of their players,” Beech told Fylde’s media team.

AFC Fylde director of football Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellan

“They’re a very, very professional outfit now, they’ve changed a lot in recent years – well managed, well coached, a good structure behind it.

“I think they’ve had a bit of financial backing – whether it’s a takeover or an impetus of finance, I can’t recall – but they’ve definitely got a financial push, so they’ll be a very strong opponent.

“They’ve got their own ambitions and we’ve got to make sure we understand what we need to do and how we need to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re in control of our own opportunities but we’re very, very respectful of the opponent that we’re playing against because they deserve that respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got to make sure we turn up with our traits and values and perform.

“Matchday is the most important day of the week and I’m really looking forward to our performance.”

Fylde have also confirmed a new date for their home match against Hartlepool United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game at Mill Farm should have been played on December 2 but was postponed because of a frozen pitch.