AFC Fylde Academy 0 Hull City Academy 3: Coasters' FA Youth Cup run ends
Ronnie Kelly was the Hull matchwinner, scoring a hat-trick against a Fylde team which included Danny Ormerod, Jesse Hailwood, Liam Muscart and Charlie Markland, all of whom had been involved in the seniors’ FA Trophy squad.
Neither team established a foothold in the game early on, though Ormerod saw two half-chances blocked on their way to goal.
Hull pounced on the first opportunity that fell their way on 31 minutes, Cameron Gray’s long ball being collected by Kelly who fired in at the near post.
The Coasters almost found themselves an equaliser six minutes later.
Cullen Meadowcroft poked a loose ball into the path of Kian Hope, whose strike from 25 yards deflected off a visiting shirt and rattled the post.
Leading 1-0 at half-time, the Tigers went 2-0 up on 51 minutes as Lucas Dawson put a teasing cross into the six-yard box, where Kelly was waiting to poke in.
Kelly completed the scoring 13 minutes later with his third of the game, heading in another cross into the Fylde penalty area.
AFC Fylde: Clark, Hailwood, Meadowcroft (Kay 62), Hope, Muscart, Bailey, Morris, McGovern (McCullion 84), Lappin (Zaffar 68), Markland, Ormerod. Subs not used: Dodgeson, Wynn, Westhead, Johnrose.
Hull City: Wilson, Jackson, Devine, Doyle, Iggulden, Hewitt, Chibanga, Gray (Perry 90), Kelly, Dawson (Nkomba 86), Spence. Subs not used: Howard, Johnson, Cooper, Batty, Revill.