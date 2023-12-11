AFC Fylde travel to Aveley in the FA Trophy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having beaten Nuneaton Borough on penalties last Saturday, the Coasters will travel to Aveley.
The Essex-based club, which presently sits fifth in the National League South table, also reached this stage via a shootout.
They drew 1-1 with Hungerford Town last weekend before winning 8-7 on spot-kicks.
The match will be played on Saturday, January 13 with £5,250 to the winner and £1,500 for the losers.
Last Saturday’s victory came 24 hours after Fylde announced the departure of Gold Omotayo.
The striker, who had only joined the club from King’s Lynn Town in the summer, moved to fellow National League club Kidderminster Harriers for an undisclosed fee.
Having agreed a deal until the end of the 2024-25 season, the 29-year-old came off the bench for his debut in Harriers’ FA Trophy defeat of Stourbridge on Saturday.
Omotayo is now relishing the challenge ahead with the belief that he can help the Harriers improve their fortunes.
He told the club’s YouTube channel: “Very excited to be here and obviously can’t wait to get going now.
“In football you never know what happens, things sometimes don’t work out but it’s behind me now.
“This challenge is in front of me and that’s what I’m looking forward to.
“The main reason (for joining) was the manager (Russell Penn).
“The manager has a good reputation of how he manages his players and the kind of person he is.
“Obviously you look at the club. It’s a huge club that shouldn’t be in this league and found itself in the position it’s in.
“We had a lot of conversations. I signed an 18-month deal so I definitely see this club going places and that’s why I’m here, I want to get this club back to where it belongs.
“I want to look forward, I’m trying to get my goalscoring record back up and score goals.”
Omotayo made 19 appearances for Fylde, scoring three times in consecutive matches against Wealdstone, Hartlepool United and Altrincham.