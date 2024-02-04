News you can trust since 1873
Dorking Wanderers 1, AFC Fylde 3: ​Coasters out of drop zone after away win

​​Two goals from Jon Ustabasi and one from Connor Barrett lifted AFC Fylde out of the National League bottom four with a fantastic 3-1 victory away at Dorking Wanderers.
Published 4th Feb 2024, 09:43 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 09:44 GMT
Ustabasi scored twice late in the first-half which sent the Coasters on their way to an important three points before Barrett added a third after half-time. Matt Briggs was on the scoresheet for Dorking in the 95th minute.

With 18 minutes played, Jason Prior connected with Taylor’s deep free-kick to whip an effort at goal, which Sam Graham did well to head clear.

Marc White’s Wanderers should have led on the half hour when James Muitt drove down the right to find Charlie Carter, who from a matter of yards, hit over the crossbar.

AFC Fylde boss Chris Beech (photo: Steve McLellan)AFC Fylde boss Chris Beech (photo: Steve McLellan)
Beech’s men were in front on 37 minutes after Danny Whitehead’s excellent lofted cross saw Westley and goalkeeper Harrison Male collide in the box as they both challenged , with the ball dropping to Ustabasi who tapped into an empty net.

And it got even better for Fylde five minutes later when Ustabasi brilliantly weaved his way past three red and white striped shirts to shoot low left-footed under Male and into the corner.

Dorking aimed to respond on the front foot in front of their own supporters, as Josh Taylor’s cross aimed towards Tom Blair had to be bravely headed clear to safety by captain Harry Davis.

Briggs added a 95th minute consolation for Dorking, profiting from Ottaway’s flick to fire through Richardson’s legs in the box.

