Blackpool CC skipper looks forward to St Annes derby
After a delayed start as a result of the conditions, Blackpool CC begin their 2024 season with a home derby against St Annes at Stanley Park (12.30pm).
Clubs across the country have been in a race against time to get the season started, meaning a lack of practice matches before the competitive games get underway.
It hasn’t been the ideal build-up for anyone as Blackpool look to better last year’s fifth-placed finish.
Their skipper said: “I think we’ll be like a lot of teams in that we’ll be undercooked.
“There’s only so much you can do inside but we’ve had the drainage done and been able to get outside in the last couple of weeks.
“Everyone is going to be in the same position so, in the first few weeks, we won’t know what we’re going to be playing on.
“Some of the grounds have struggled to get any preparation in but we’re lucky, our groundsman has been able to get some work done and it looks in good condition.”
Blackpool professional Shivam Chaudhary won’t feature this weekend as a side strain has delayed his start to the season.
Replacing him tomorrow will be Jameel Stuart, who was the NorthWest Cricket League player of the season last year with 1,673 runs and 66 wickets for Farnworth Social Circle.
There are some new faces for 2024 with Andrew Needham, Tom Myerscough and Harry Birkman all joining; the latter facing an immediate reunion with his former St Annes team-mates.
“Harry is a fantastic signing,” Danson enthused.
“He’s been featuring for Lancashire’s seconds, so I hope we can help him in his quest to become a professional cricketer.
“It’s a big game against St Annes but, from our point of view, I think we’re in a better position than we were last season.
“With the league, there’s always a bit of luck involved depending where you are when the rain’s around – but there’s no reason why we can’t challenge for that top spot.”