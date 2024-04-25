The provisional dates of the League One play-offs- as Blackpool, Oxford United, Lincoln City and Barnsley battle for the top six

The battle for the League One play-offs reaches its conclusion this weekend.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
There could still be a number of twists in the battle for the League One play-offs (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)There could still be a number of twists in the battle for the League One play-offs (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Barnsley (75 points) and Lincoln City (74 points) currently occupy the final two spots in the top six ahead of the final round of fixtures. Seventh place Oxford United are just behind the Imps on goal difference, while Blackpool are a point behind them in eighth.

The Seasiders require a win away to Reading on Saturday afternoon, as well as relying on results elsewhere going their way, as they head to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on the back of four consecutive wins.

Out of form Barnsley sacked Neill Collins this week as they prepare to welcome Northampton Town to Oakwell. Lincoln are also at home as they face League One champions Portsmouth, while Oxford travel to St James Park to take on Exeter City.

The provisional dates for the play-off semi finals have been set out, but may still be altered based on various factors. The first leg of the battle between sixth and third was originally due to take place on Friday May 3, but has now been moved to Saturday May 4 (K.O. 3.30pm), before the follow up meeting on Tuesday May 7 (K.O. 8pm).

Meanwhile, the first game between fifth and fourth is set to take place May 4 (K.O. 7.45), with the second meeting on May 8 (K.O. 8pm).

All fixtures remain subject to confirmation, to allow for further changes once the teams are finalised.

The League One play-off will take place at Wembley on Saturday May 18, but the kick off time is still to be confirmed.

Provisional schedule:

- Saturday May 4: 6th V 3rd (1st leg) (K.O. 3.30pm).

- Saturday May 4: 5th V 4th (1st leg) (K.O. 7.45pm).

- Tuesday May 7: 3rd V 6th (2nd leg) (K.O. 8pm)

- Wednesday May 8: 4th V 5th (2nd leg) (K.O. 8pm)

-Saturday May 18: League One play-off final (K.O. TBC)

