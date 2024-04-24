Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 27-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road from Rochdale back in 2022, and has been the Seasiders second top scorer in all competitions this season, with 12 goals under his belt.

Beesley’s father Paul also donned the Tangerine jersey between 1999 and 2000, as well as playing for the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds United and Manchester City.

"Football has always been in the family- my dad had a good career himself, so me and my brother have always loved it,” said Blackpool’s current number 18.

"I was four or five when he was at Blackpool so I can’t really remember that far back, but I do remember all the shirts he had- he used to have them all framed. I used to admire them and think about what it’d be like to play professionally. There’s a few videos of us playing in the garden as kids with the kits on.

"It’s class to be able to say I’ve played at the same club as my dad, it’s not something I’ve thought about too much, but I’m proud of it.

"He’s a bit of a lunatic, so when I was first linked with Blackpool, he was mithering me asking if it was happening, he was really excited. It was a really exciting time going from League Two to the Championship, after the journey I had been on, I’ve got fond memories of it.

"My dad absolutely loves it, he lives for it. He doesn’t miss a game home or away, even if he has to go on his own. He’s a proper football man, so I’m sure it’s a great feeling to watch his son play professional football.

“My family say he’s a nightmare to sit with, he’s heading and kicking every ball, but he’s quite positive, he always tries to give me praise.”