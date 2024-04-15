Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 28-year-old from Marton was whitewashed 10-0 by China’s Zhou Yuelong in the third qualifying round at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport.

Zhou had beaten Cahill 10-4 at the same stage last year and repeated the trick with an even more comprehensive win this time around.

Having beaten Hungarian teenager Bulcsu Revesz in his opening match, Cahill had no answer to Zhou who hit six half-centuries in victory.

The first of those, a break of 57, gave him the opening frame before he took the second and then made it 3-0 with a run of 55.

Both players made 55 in the fourth, which went Zhou’s way, as did the fifth.

Breaks of 81 and 85 came either side of a tight seventh frame, which Zhou edged 60-52.

He finished the session by taking an even closer ninth frame, winning by a point to leave him one away going into the evening session.

The end was swift as Zhou compiled a break of 77 to take his place in the final qualifying round.

That sees him facing Jak Jones, who booked his spot on Judgement Day with a 10-6 defeat of Jamie Clarke.

The 16 winners in round four then take their place in the draw for the competition proper at the Crucible Theatre, running from April 20-May 6.