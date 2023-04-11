The 27-year-old, from Marton, was beaten 10-4 by Chinese player Zhou Yuelong at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Having seen off Stephen Hendry and Lei Peifan in the first two qualifying rounds, Cahill faced a tough task against a player 70 places above him in the world list and with three ranking final appearances to his name.

James Cahill was beaten by Zhou Yuelong on Monday

Zhou, ranked 26th in the world, made a break of 51 in taking the opening frame before doubling his lead by winning the second.

Cahill got on the board in frame three, only to fall 3-1 behind as Zhou took a close fourth.

However, back-to-back frames got Cahill on terms at 3-3 before his opponent opened up a decisive advantage.

Zhou struck three centuries, as well as breaks of 50 and 76, in claiming the next five frames to build a commanding 8-3 lead.

A sixth consecutive frame followed, leaving him six in front with only seven to play.

Cahill responded with his highest break of the match, 62, giving him the 13th frame to make the score 9-4.

Nevertheless, it proved little more than consolation as Zhou took the following frame to set up a match with Elliot Slessor in the final qualifying round.

