James Cahill's Crucible dream ends on Easter Monday
James Cahill’s hope of featuring at snooker’s Cazoo World Championship ended with defeat in the third qualifying round on Easter Monday.
The 27-year-old, from Marton, was beaten 10-4 by Chinese player Zhou Yuelong at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.
Cahill had sought a first appearance at The Crucible since 2019, when he defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan in round one before being edged out by Stephen Maguire.
Having seen off Stephen Hendry and Lei Peifan in the first two qualifying rounds, Cahill faced a tough task against a player 70 places above him in the world list and with three ranking final appearances to his name.
Zhou, ranked 26th in the world, made a break of 51 in taking the opening frame before doubling his lead by winning the second.
Cahill got on the board in frame three, only to fall 3-1 behind as Zhou took a close fourth.
However, back-to-back frames got Cahill on terms at 3-3 before his opponent opened up a decisive advantage.
Zhou struck three centuries, as well as breaks of 50 and 76, in claiming the next five frames to build a commanding 8-3 lead.
A sixth consecutive frame followed, leaving him six in front with only seven to play.
Cahill responded with his highest break of the match, 62, giving him the 13th frame to make the score 9-4.
Nevertheless, it proved little more than consolation as Zhou took the following frame to set up a match with Elliot Slessor in the final qualifying round.
As for Cahill, his focus will be on putting in the performances required to retain the Tour card which he regained last year.