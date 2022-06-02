Blackpool's James Cahill regains his World Snooker tour card

The 26-year-old was one of four players to receive two-year tour cards following the conclusion of the third qualifying competition in Sheffield on Thursday morning.

Cahill booked his return to the circuit with a 4-1 defeat of China’s in-form Zhao Jianbo, who had also lost in the final round of event two.

Breaks of 69, 68 and 79 were enough for the Blackpool man to claim a place on the tour at the third time of asking.

James Cahill has regained his World Snooker tour card

Having dropped off the tour at the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign, he lost 4-1 to Lucas Kleckers in round three of this year’s first qualifier.

He then reached round four in the second before losing 4-3 against Ross Bulman.

However, his third attempt got underway on Monday with a 4-2 defeat of Jack Haley in round two.

Next up was a 4-0 win over Alfie Davies, including four breaks of more than 50, before a 4-1 victory against Saqib Nasir.

Cahill’s closest match was next up as he trailed 2-1 and 3-2 before seeing off Florian Nuessle 4-3, setting up the match with Zhao.

Thursday’s other winners were John Astley, Jenson Kendrick and Kleckers, all of whom join Cahill in having the the right to compete on the pro circuit for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.