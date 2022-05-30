Blackpool's James Cahill begins his latest World Snooker Q School campaign tonight

The 26-year-old makes his first appearance in the final Q School event at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge.

He meets Jack Haley at 7pm in a best-of-seven match, with the winner facing either Daniel Womersley or Alfie Davies on Tuesday night.

This year’s Q School format has seen three events taking place, running from May 16 to June 2 with the four semi-finalists in each one receiving tour cards.

James Cahill is in Q School action this evening

Cahill has previously recorded UK Championship defeats of Mark Selby and Ding Junhui, as well as his World Championship win against Ronnie O’Sullivan.

However, having dropped off the tour at the conclusion of the 20/21 campaign, he lost 4-1 to Lucas Kleckers in round three of this year’s first qualifier.