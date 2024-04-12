Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 28-year-old from Marton edged out Hungarian teenager Bulcsu Revesz, winning 10-8 at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport on Thursday.

A see-saw match saw only four breaks of more than 50 across the 18 frames, which started with Revesz taking the opener.

Cahill immediately levelled before a break of 71 gave him the third frame.

He then opened up a 4-1 lead, only for Revesz to win the next two and close within one.

The eighth went Cahill’s way but back came Revesz, the 17-year-old winning consecutive frames to level at 5-5.

The next two were also shared, Revesz making a break of 59 in the 12th to make the score 6-6.

Cahill then claimed the next two to move 8-6 in front, two from victory, only for Revesz to do likewise as he levelled again at 8-8.

A run of 56 gave Cahill a 9-8 lead before he put together a break of 108 in the next to eventually secure victory.

The win means Cahill now faces China’s Zhou Yuelong on Sunday, a repeat of their meeting at the same stage last year which saw Zhou win 10-4.

Whoever comes through that match will then face either Jak Jones or Jamie Clarke in the final qualifying stage next Tuesday.