The 28-year-old from Marton enters proceedings in the second qualifying round at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport.

Standing between him and a spot in the next stage is 17-year-old Revesz, who overturned deficits of 6-1 and 8-5 to defeat Sean O’Sullivan 10-8 on Tuesday.

Revesz has earned a place on the World Snooker Tour next season after winning February’s World Snooker Federation Junior Championship.

James Cahill enters qualifying for the Cazoo World Snooker Championship on Thursday Picture:George Wood/Getty Images

After beating O’Sullivan, he told World Snooker’s website: “I was 6-1 down yesterday (Monday) and the one thing I wanted to do was not give up.

“It ended 6-3 and I thought if I played my best today then I could win. At 8-5 down it was the same thoughts again. I didn’t want this match to be 10-5 to him.

“My goal before this tournament was to win this match. I’ve reached my goal and I would like to enjoy the next game.

“Today I did enjoy it and I hope I will in the next match as well. Of course I would like to win that. I still didn’t play my best game today and I know I can play better.

“I’ve already played a match and James hasn’t, so I think I can beat him.”

The winner of the match between Cahill and Revesz meets China’s Zhou Yuelong in the penultimate round of qualifying on Sunday.