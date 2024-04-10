James Cahill begins Cazoo World Snooker Championship qualifying against Hungarian teenager
The 28-year-old from Marton enters proceedings in the second qualifying round at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport.
Standing between him and a spot in the next stage is 17-year-old Revesz, who overturned deficits of 6-1 and 8-5 to defeat Sean O’Sullivan 10-8 on Tuesday.
Revesz has earned a place on the World Snooker Tour next season after winning February’s World Snooker Federation Junior Championship.
After beating O’Sullivan, he told World Snooker’s website: “I was 6-1 down yesterday (Monday) and the one thing I wanted to do was not give up.
“It ended 6-3 and I thought if I played my best today then I could win. At 8-5 down it was the same thoughts again. I didn’t want this match to be 10-5 to him.
“My goal before this tournament was to win this match. I’ve reached my goal and I would like to enjoy the next game.
“Today I did enjoy it and I hope I will in the next match as well. Of course I would like to win that. I still didn’t play my best game today and I know I can play better.
“I’ve already played a match and James hasn’t, so I think I can beat him.”
The winner of the match between Cahill and Revesz meets China’s Zhou Yuelong in the penultimate round of qualifying on Sunday.
That was the stage at which Zhou defeated Cahill last year before losing to Elliot Slessor in his attempt to reach the Crucible.