James Cahill must wait to find out Cazoo World Championship qualifying opponent
The 28-year-old, from Marton, is among those players looking to join the 16 seeds at the Crucible for this year’s tournament, which runs from April 20-May 6.
Qualifying takes place at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, beginning on April 8, with Cahill coming in at the second round stage.
He will play either Sean O’Sullivan or Bulcsu Revesz, with the winner then progressing to the penultimate round of qualifying.
That is a match against Zhou Yuelong, who ended Cahill’s qualifying campaign at the same stage with a 10-4 win on Easter Monday last year.
Matches will be played over the best of 19 frames, with the players taking part including former champions Neil Robertson, Ken Doherty, Graeme Dott and Stuart Bingham.
Six-time runner-up Jimmy White is also in the field and is among those playing in the opening round.