James Cahill has started the year with double disappointment after consecutive defeats in his latest World Snooker outings.
By Gavin Browne
Published 29th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
The 28-year-old was in action at Barnsley Metrodome, where he faced first round ties in both the World Open and BetVictor Welsh Open.

First up was his World Open match against Pang Junxu last Monday, which saw Cahill beaten 5-2.

The opening frame was won by Cahill before a break of 51 enabled Pang to take a narrow second.

James Cahill was beaten in two matches at the Barnsley Metrodome Picture: George Wood/Getty ImagesJames Cahill was beaten in two matches at the Barnsley Metrodome Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
James Cahill was beaten in two matches at the Barnsley Metrodome Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
Cahill responded with a break of 81 in winning the third to move 2-1 in front.

From there, however, Pang took control as he claimed the next two frames before a break of 92 put him 4-2 ahead.

Victory was secured when the former WST Classic finalist edged another tight frame to reach March’s final stages in China.

Last Saturday then saw Cahill beaten 4-3 by Jamie Clarke in the Welsh Open.

Cahill had the ideal start, winning the first before a break of 118 put him 2-0 ahead.

Clarke then hit back, a break of 51 seeing him win a close third frame.

Breaks of 74 and and 77 then completed the Welshman’s comeback and put him one frame away from victory at 3-2.

Cahill replied by taking frame six to force a decider, only for Clarke to win the last and book his place at the final stages in Llandudno next month.

Those will be played at Venue Cymru with the tournament running from February 12-18.

Robert Milkins is the defending champion, having defeated Shaun Murphy 9-7 in last year’s final.

