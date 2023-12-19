News you can trust since 1873
James Cahill loses final frame shootout in Sheffield

James Cahill suffered further final frame agony as his quest to reach the latter stages of World Snooker’s BetVictor German Masters ended on Tuesday.
By Gavin Browne
Published 19th Dec 2023, 23:40 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 23:41 GMT
A week after taking world champion Luca Brecel all the way in the BetVictor Scottish Open, the 27-year-old was beaten 5-4 by Martin Gould at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

With a place in next month’s final stages on offer to the winner, it was Gould – the 2016 champion – who secured his spot at the Tempodrom, Berlin.

It was Cahill who took the early lead with a break of 54 giving him the first frame of the evening.

James Cahill lost to Martin Gould in Sheffield Picture: Nigel Roddie/PAJames Cahill lost to Martin Gould in Sheffield Picture: Nigel Roddie/PA
James Cahill lost to Martin Gould in Sheffield Picture: Nigel Roddie/PA
Gould responded in frame two, making a break of 50 to level matters: the only other half-century compiled in the match.

The Londoner, three places ahead of Cahill in the world rankings at 68, then won the next two frames to establish a 3-1 advantage.

Back came Cahill, winning consecutive frames of his own to make it 3-3, only for Gould to move one away from victory by taking the seventh to lead 4-3.

Cahill responded again, capturing the following frame to set up a decider.

However, it was Gould who emerged victorious by winning the final frame to reach the last 64.

Gould’s reward for progress is a match against four-time world champion John Higgins.

Tuesday’s matches also saw defeats for world number 16 Jack Lisowski and the 2014 champion, Ding Junhui.

Kyren Wilson, the 2019 winner, booked his place in Germany, as did Robert Milkins and Matthew Selt.

