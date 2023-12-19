James Cahill suffered further final frame agony as his quest to reach the latter stages of World Snooker’s BetVictor German Masters ended on Tuesday.

With a place in next month’s final stages on offer to the winner, it was Gould – the 2016 champion – who secured his spot at the Tempodrom, Berlin.

It was Cahill who took the early lead with a break of 54 giving him the first frame of the evening.

James Cahill lost to Martin Gould in Sheffield Picture: Nigel Roddie/PA

Gould responded in frame two, making a break of 50 to level matters: the only other half-century compiled in the match.

The Londoner, three places ahead of Cahill in the world rankings at 68, then won the next two frames to establish a 3-1 advantage.

Back came Cahill, winning consecutive frames of his own to make it 3-3, only for Gould to move one away from victory by taking the seventh to lead 4-3.

Cahill responded again, capturing the following frame to set up a decider.

However, it was Gould who emerged victorious by winning the final frame to reach the last 64.

Gould’s reward for progress is a match against four-time world champion John Higgins.

Tuesday’s matches also saw defeats for world number 16 Jack Lisowski and the 2014 champion, Ding Junhui.