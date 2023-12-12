James Cahill exited the BetVictor Scottish Open on Tuesday after a 4-3 defeat against world champion Luca Brecel.

The pair met at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh, the latest event in World Snooker’s Home Nations Series.

Cahill took the opening frame with a break of 64 and looked to be in control of the second.

He opened with a break of 53 but Brecel responded to get back on terms before a total clearance of 127 gave him a 2-1 lead.

James Cahill was beaten by Luca Brecel in the BetVictor Scottish Open on Tuesday Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Frame four saw Cahill take the early initiative before a mistake allowed Brecel to put together a run of 53.

However, a snooker brought an error from the Belgian and Cahill cleared up to level at 2-2.

He then took a scrappy fifth to move one frame away from victory, which looked within his grasp in the next.

Leading by 29 points, a missed pot allowed in Brecel who cleared up to force a decider.

Brecel’s second total clearance of the match followed with a break of 133 giving him victory.

Cahill had booked his place in round two last month, though Brecel’s passage to that stage was anything but serene.

He was in round one action on Monday afternoon against Iulian Boiko, but a delayed flight almost caused him to miss the match.

They were set to be the second game on after Mark Williams’ clash with Sam Craigie but, with the former 3-0 ahead and needing one frame for victory, Brecel was still at Edinburgh Airport.