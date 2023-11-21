James Cahill’s hopes of reaching this year’s MrQ UK Championship are over after defeat in the penultimate qualifying round.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old from Marton went down 6-5 against Noppon Saengkham in a fluctuating match at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on Monday.

Cahill was 3-1 and 4-2 up against Saengkham, who responded to lead 5-4 before eventually winning the decider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had started his qualifying campaign with a 6-2 victory against Xing Zihao in round two on Sunday.

James Cahill was beaten in qualifying for this year's MrQ UK Championship Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

After winning three of the first four frames, a break of 55 put Cahill 4-1 ahead before his opponent responded with one of 73.

However, Cahill went 5-2 in front before sealing victory in a tight eighth frame.

That set up a clash with Saengkham, a four-time ranking event semi-finalist who is currently ranked 24th in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cahill started with a break of 54 in frame one, only for his opponent’s 68 to give him the early advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breaks of 56 and 57 put Cahill 2-1 up before he comfortably won the fourth as well.

Saengkham’s 55 saw him win a close fifth frame but Cahill then took the sixth and moved within two of victory.

Three consecutive frames then put Saengkham in the driving seat at 5-4 before Cahill won the penultimate one to set up a decider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That went the way of Saengkham, who put together the match’s highest break of 78 and now faces Wu Yize in the final qualifying stage on Wednesday.