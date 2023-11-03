James Cahill seals BetVictor Scottish Open spot
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 27-year-old from Marton came through qualifying at Leicester’s Morningside Arena with a 4-3 win over Stan Moody.
Having taken a close opening frame, Cahill then put himself well in control with breaks of 72 and 69 opening up a 3-0 lead.
The highly-rated Moody responded with a break of 54 in winning the fourth frame.
Frames five and six also went the 17-year-old’s way before a break of 54 in the decider secured Cahill’s spot in the main event.
The next event in World Snooker’s Home Nations series, the final stages are held at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Sports Centre from December 11-17.
Gary Wilson is the defending champion, having won his first ranking title with victory over Joe O’Connor in 2022.
Wilson is scheduled to play on the opening day, as are world champion Luca Brecel, Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins, Mark Selby and Judd Trump.