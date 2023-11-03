News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

James Cahill seals BetVictor Scottish Open spot

James Cahill secured his place in the final stages of the BetVictor Scottish Open with victory on Thursday.
By Gavin Browne
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:31 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 08:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old from Marton came through qualifying at Leicester’s Morningside Arena with a 4-3 win over Stan Moody.

Having taken a close opening frame, Cahill then put himself well in control with breaks of 72 and 69 opening up a 3-0 lead.

Read More
Defeat for James Cahill in Northern Ireland Open
James Cahill defeated Stan Moody in qualifying for the BetVictor Scottish Open Picture: Nigel French/Press AssociationJames Cahill defeated Stan Moody in qualifying for the BetVictor Scottish Open Picture: Nigel French/Press Association
James Cahill defeated Stan Moody in qualifying for the BetVictor Scottish Open Picture: Nigel French/Press Association
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The highly-rated Moody responded with a break of 54 in winning the fourth frame.

Frames five and six also went the 17-year-old’s way before a break of 54 in the decider secured Cahill’s spot in the main event.

The next event in World Snooker’s Home Nations series, the final stages are held at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Sports Centre from December 11-17.

Gary Wilson is the defending champion, having won his first ranking title with victory over Joe O’Connor in 2022.

Wilson is scheduled to play on the opening day, as are world champion Luca Brecel, Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins, Mark Selby and Judd Trump.

Related topics:Gary WilsonBetVictorLeicester