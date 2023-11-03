James Cahill secured his place in the final stages of the BetVictor Scottish Open with victory on Thursday.

The 27-year-old from Marton came through qualifying at Leicester’s Morningside Arena with a 4-3 win over Stan Moody.

Having taken a close opening frame, Cahill then put himself well in control with breaks of 72 and 69 opening up a 3-0 lead.

James Cahill defeated Stan Moody in qualifying for the BetVictor Scottish Open Picture: Nigel French/Press Association

The highly-rated Moody responded with a break of 54 in winning the fourth frame.

Frames five and six also went the 17-year-old’s way before a break of 54 in the decider secured Cahill’s spot in the main event.

The next event in World Snooker’s Home Nations series, the final stages are held at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Sports Centre from December 11-17.

Gary Wilson is the defending champion, having won his first ranking title with victory over Joe O’Connor in 2022.