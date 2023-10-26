News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Defeat for James Cahill in Northern Ireland Open

James Cahill exited the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open following defeat against Stephen Maguire in midweek.
By Gavin Browne
Published 26th Oct 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 08:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old from Marton was beaten 4-2 in their last-64 meeting at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Tuesday, the latest event in World Snooker’s Home Nations Series.

Maguire struck first in the best-of-seven encounter before Cahill hit back with a break of 67 to restore parity at 1-1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another break of 50 gave Cahill the advantage, only for Maguire to respond in emphatic fashion.

Most Popular
James Cahill lost to Stephen Maguire in Belfast Picture: Nigel Roddie/PAJames Cahill lost to Stephen Maguire in Belfast Picture: Nigel Roddie/PA
James Cahill lost to Stephen Maguire in Belfast Picture: Nigel Roddie/PA
Read More
Beaten in European Masters

The former UK Championship winner and world number two fired in a 132 during the fourth frame to level the scores.

He followed that up with a run of 85 in claiming the fifth to move one away from victory at 3-2.

Maguire then secured the spoils by taking the sixth frame before going on to defeat Sam Craigie, again winning 4-2, on Wednesday.

The next Home Nations Series event will be the BetVictor Scottish Open, which is in Edinburgh from December 11-17.

Related topics:BetVictorBelfast