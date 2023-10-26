James Cahill exited the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open following defeat against Stephen Maguire in midweek.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old from Marton was beaten 4-2 in their last-64 meeting at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Tuesday, the latest event in World Snooker’s Home Nations Series.

Maguire struck first in the best-of-seven encounter before Cahill hit back with a break of 67 to restore parity at 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another break of 50 gave Cahill the advantage, only for Maguire to respond in emphatic fashion.

James Cahill lost to Stephen Maguire in Belfast Picture: Nigel Roddie/PA

The former UK Championship winner and world number two fired in a 132 during the fourth frame to level the scores.

He followed that up with a run of 85 in claiming the fifth to move one away from victory at 3-2.

Maguire then secured the spoils by taking the sixth frame before going on to defeat Sam Craigie, again winning 4-2, on Wednesday.