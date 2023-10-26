Defeat for James Cahill in Northern Ireland Open
The 27-year-old from Marton was beaten 4-2 in their last-64 meeting at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Tuesday, the latest event in World Snooker’s Home Nations Series.
Maguire struck first in the best-of-seven encounter before Cahill hit back with a break of 67 to restore parity at 1-1.
Another break of 50 gave Cahill the advantage, only for Maguire to respond in emphatic fashion.
The former UK Championship winner and world number two fired in a 132 during the fourth frame to level the scores.
He followed that up with a run of 85 in claiming the fifth to move one away from victory at 3-2.
Maguire then secured the spoils by taking the sixth frame before going on to defeat Sam Craigie, again winning 4-2, on Wednesday.
The next Home Nations Series event will be the BetVictor Scottish Open, which is in Edinburgh from December 11-17.