James Cahill back in action in Belfast

James Cahill begins his BetVictor Northern Ireland Open proper campaign on Tuesday after qualifying for the latest World Snooker Home Nations Series event.
By Gavin Browne
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
The 27-year-old from Marton is in action at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast, where players are competing for the Alex Higgins Trophy.

Cahill is due to meet Stephen Maguire tomorrow, though the confirmed match schedule remains unavailable for now.

Both players know each other well, Maguire most notably having defeated Cahill in the last 16 of the World Championship four-and-a-half years ago.

The match will be played over the best of seven frames with the winner meeting either Hammad Miah or Sam Craigie in the next round.

Cahill booked his place in Belfast with victory in the qualifying stages held at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, last week.

He eased past Duane Jones, winning 4-1 after losing the opening frame.

Having got back on terms, a break of 65 put Cahill 2-1 in front before he closed out victory in comfortable fashion.

