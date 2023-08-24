James Cahill exited the BetVictor European Masters with defeat in the second round on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old from Marton lost 5-3 against last year’s runner-up, Barry Hawkins, when they met in Nuremberg on Wednesday evening.

Both players traded the opening two frames before a break of 77 gave Cahill the third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory in the next – his third in a row – gave him a two-frame cushion at 3-1 before Hawkins, the one-time world number five, launched a fightback.

James Cahill was beaten by Barry Hawkins on Wednesday

A break of 77 in the fifth frame cut Cahill’s advantage to one at 3-2.

Cahill then made 54 in the sixth, only for Hawkins to win a close frame and level up matters at 3-3.

Hawkins then took the lead for the first time since the opening frame with a break of 78 putting him 4-3 in front.