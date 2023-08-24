James Cahill exits BetVictor European Masters
The 27-year-old from Marton lost 5-3 against last year’s runner-up, Barry Hawkins, when they met in Nuremberg on Wednesday evening.
Both players traded the opening two frames before a break of 77 gave Cahill the third.
Victory in the next – his third in a row – gave him a two-frame cushion at 3-1 before Hawkins, the one-time world number five, launched a fightback.
A break of 77 in the fifth frame cut Cahill’s advantage to one at 3-2.
Cahill then made 54 in the sixth, only for Hawkins to win a close frame and level up matters at 3-3.
Hawkins then took the lead for the first time since the opening frame with a break of 78 putting him 4-3 in front.
The former World Championship finalist then secured victory in the penultimate frame with a run of 85 sealing his spot in round three.