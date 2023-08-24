News you can trust since 1873
James Cahill exits BetVictor European Masters

James Cahill exited the BetVictor European Masters with defeat in the second round on Wednesday.
By Gavin Browne
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

The 27-year-old from Marton lost 5-3 against last year’s runner-up, Barry Hawkins, when they met in Nuremberg on Wednesday evening.

Both players traded the opening two frames before a break of 77 gave Cahill the third.

Victory in the next – his third in a row – gave him a two-frame cushion at 3-1 before Hawkins, the one-time world number five, launched a fightback.

James Cahill was beaten by Barry Hawkins on Wednesday
A break of 77 in the fifth frame cut Cahill’s advantage to one at 3-2.

Cahill then made 54 in the sixth, only for Hawkins to win a close frame and level up matters at 3-3.

Hawkins then took the lead for the first time since the opening frame with a break of 78 putting him 4-3 in front.

The former World Championship finalist then secured victory in the penultimate frame with a run of 85 sealing his spot in round three.