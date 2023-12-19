James Cahill is scheduled to be back in action tonight as he bids to qualify for World Snooker’s next European Series competition.

Cahill takes on Martin Gould at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, knowing victory will see him reach the final stages of the BetVictor German Masters.

That takes place from January 29-February 4 at the Tempodrom in Berlin.

James Cahill plays at Ponds Forge this evening Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

It comes a week after Cahill was knocked out of the BetVictor Scottish Open with defeat against Luca Brecel in Edinburgh.

The tournament was won by Gary Wilson, who defended his title with a 9-5 defeat of Noppon Saengkham.

​The 38-year-old surged into a 6-2 lead at the end of the opening session of the final then withstood a brief comeback by the Thai to seal his second ranking crown.