James Cahill looks to Master his opponent and book Berlin berth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cahill takes on Martin Gould at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, knowing victory will see him reach the final stages of the BetVictor German Masters.
That takes place from January 29-February 4 at the Tempodrom in Berlin.
It comes a week after Cahill was knocked out of the BetVictor Scottish Open with defeat against Luca Brecel in Edinburgh.
The tournament was won by Gary Wilson, who defended his title with a 9-5 defeat of Noppon Saengkham.
The 38-year-old surged into a 6-2 lead at the end of the opening session of the final then withstood a brief comeback by the Thai to seal his second ranking crown.
It capped a remarkable campaign for Wilson, who was forced to win three consecutive final frame deciders in the early stages of the tournament.