Blackpool boss has his say on recent admission from out of contract Huddersfield Town striker
The striker has spent the season on loan with the Seasiders from Huddersfield Town. During the first half of the campaign, the 34-year-old found the back of the net 15 times, but has struggled with injuries since the end of March, and is currently working his way back to fitness from a knee problem.
At the club’s recent awards dinner, Rhodes made an admission on his future while collecting the award for top goal scorer.
He stated: “I’d love to be here next year.”
The feeling is also mutual with Critchley, who has spoken highly of the striker’s conduct on and off the pitch throughout the season.
"We love having him here, I can’t speak highly enough of him, not just as a footballer but as a person- he’s a great role model in the way he conducts and lives his life, he’s the type of person you want at your football club,” he said.
"We speak to all of our loan players who we’d potentially want to keep, or those who are out of contract. Those discussions do take place, but it’s a little bit difficult at the moment because it’s not definite which league we’re going to be in, and when the league is going to finish, we’re hoping to extend it on Saturday.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.