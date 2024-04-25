Blackpool boss has his say on recent admission from out of contract Huddersfield Town striker

Jordan Rhodes

The striker has spent the season on loan with the Seasiders from Huddersfield Town. During the first half of the campaign, the 34-year-old found the back of the net 15 times, but has struggled with injuries since the end of March, and is currently working his way back to fitness from a knee problem.

At the club’s recent awards dinner, Rhodes made an admission on his future while collecting the award for top goal scorer.

He stated: “I’d love to be here next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The feeling is also mutual with Critchley, who has spoken highly of the striker’s conduct on and off the pitch throughout the season.

"We love having him here, I can’t speak highly enough of him, not just as a footballer but as a person- he’s a great role model in the way he conducts and lives his life, he’s the type of person you want at your football club,” he said.