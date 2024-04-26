Reading v Blackpool: League One injury news as 4 out and 2 doubts

Blackpool face Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a must-win clash on the final day of the Sky Bet League One season.

The Seasiders are involved in a four-way battle for the final remaining two play-off places. Neil Critchley's side are the lowest out of the four, sitting in eighth but they're just a point off of Oxford United and Lincoln City.

A win for Blackpool coupled with wins for Portsmouth, Northampton Town and Exeter City would see them extend their season in to May. Even if Barnsley and Lincoln drew then there would be a place for them as long as they get maximum points. Anything less and they'd finish behind the Imps and the U's who have a superior goal difference.

Blackpool face a team that are 17th in the league standings having been dealt a few points deductions. Ruben Selles has managed to consolidate their place in the third tier despite the off-the-field issues which resulted in several players having to be sold. They're six points above the relegation zone and now the former Southampton boss can look forward to the summer.

Earlier in the season, Blackpool won 4-1 at Bloomfield Road. Jordan Rhodes scored a hat-trick in between Kylian Kouassi's effort in the 27th minute. James Husband scored an own goal but it didn't take the gloss off what was a big win.

Blackpool have a fairly decent record against the Royals with just one defeat in their last five matches. The last loss against Reading though did come away from home and that was a 3-1 defeat in the Championship in February 2023.

It’s the final day of the regular season and availability is key with plenty of scenarios to face. Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of what is a huge day for the club and everyone involved.

1 . Tom Holmes - doubt The 24-year-old was sold to Luton Town in the January transfer window but re-joined on loan. Holmes has been out since February with a back injury and it's unsure whether he'll play on the weekend

2 . Ruben Selles - doubt (continued) Ruben Selles said: ""Tom has been training partially so let's see how he goes tomorrow, and it will be a decision to make for Saturday.

3 . Ollie Norburn - available Returned off of the bench following a three-game absence last week.

4 . Andy Yiadom - out Club captain Andy Yiadom is out with a knee injury. He hasn't played since their game with Bristol Rovers earlier this month.

5 . Andy Lyons - out Unavailable for selection after suffering a serious injury in February. We won't see him now until the summer.