The Blackpool-born 39-year-old has signed a T20-only deal ahead of Lancashire’s 2024 campaign, which gets underway today.

That sees the Red Rose host Surrey in division one of the LV=Insurance County Championship.

This will be Croft’s 21st season with the club, which now sees him as part of Lancashire’s coaching staff; working alongside newly-appointed head coach Dale Benkenstein.

Steven Croft will continue to play T20 cricket for Lancashire after making the transition to coaching at Emirates Old Trafford Picture: Daniel Martino

It comes nine years after helping the Red Rose to victory in the T20 Blast, scoring 478 runs from 16 matches.

“Hopefully we win the Blast on a personal note,” said Croft, who played 148 consecutive T20 matches for the Red Rose between June 2006 and July 2018.

“That’s the only format I’m playing in; we’ve come close, we got to Finals Day seven or eight times and only won it once.

“A trophy is just around the corner. We’ve had some really good change within the squad, personnel and coaches.

“We’re all set up for a good season.”

Croft played 212 First-Class and 175 List A matches for the Red Rose, hitting the winning runs as they lifted the County Championship in 2011.

The veteran also had a two-year stint as captain in 2016 and 2017 before a benefit year in 2018.

He added: “Obviously being one of the senior players now, my role might be a little different this year.

“It will be a great opportunity for younger players to get a go.”

Lancashire go into the new season able to call upon Australian spinner Nathan Lyon.

He had been due to spend the whole season with the club but will now only be available for seven of the first nine County Championship matches.

Nevertheless, Lancashire can still count on Tom Hartley who impressed during England’s tour to India earlier this year.

Croft said: “Early season, it will be tough to play two spinners.

“Hopefully we get a little bit of help from the surfaces this year.