Blackpool century was a career highlight for Steven Croft of Lancashire

Blackpool native Croft’s breathtaking ton on his 600th career appearance saw the Red Rose chase down Notts’ 339 at Stanley Park to secure a semi-final against Sussex at Hove tomorrow.

Croft’s 115 not out off 105 balls was the key contribution as Lancashire completed a three-wicket win with nine balls remaining to delight a 1,000-strong crowd on Friday.

Steven Croft has twice played starring roles in Lancashire victories in Blackpool this season

The 37-year-old said: “I think white-ball wise, this is going to be up there for me.

"An unbeaten hundred on your home ground to get through to the semi-finals is something I won’t forget.

“It’s a very nice feeling to be there at the end and get the lads through to the semi-final.”

Lancashire were in a spot of bother at 237-6 in the 38th over and needed 85 off the last 10.

But Croft shared 94 with seventh-wicket partner Danny Lamb, who contributed a crucial 43 before falling with only eight runs needed.

Nottinghamshire’s 338-8 was underpinned by an excellent 104 off 122 balls from opener Ben Slater, while Matthew Montgomery contributed 78 and Sol Budinger 56.

After conceding 79 without success in 10 overs, Lancashire could have been chasing a target similar to the 371 they overhauled against Northamptonshire at the same ground a week earlier.

Croft’s century came off 95 balls but his celebration was reserved compared to that when he hit the winning runs.

And the modest Croft was quick to praise his teammates. He added: “It was a magnificent team effort.

"Lamby’s knock at the end was equal to mine and everyone has chipped in with bat and ball all competition.

“We’d had a great win here a week ago, chasing around 50 more, so we knew it was gettable.

“The pitch slowed down a bit from last week, but we always knew how many you can score here in the last 10 overs with a guy set and wickets in hand.

“I’d say it was a well calculated chase, although we wouldn’t have minded losing a couple less wickets. It was a great game.”

Blackpool has proved a happy hunting ground for Lancashire and for homegrown hero Croft this summer.

The Red Rose stalwart also starred in the first of the season’s four matches at Stanley Park, scoring a crucial unbeaten half-century in a six-wicket Vitality Blast victory, also against Notts in June.

Those four visits to the Fylde coast this summer have resulted in three thrilling Lancashire victories – and only one washout, against Durham in the Blast – as Blackpool successfully reaffirmed its status as a second home for the Red Rose after four years without a first XI county game.