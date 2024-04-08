Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They did so with a 3-1 win against Ulverston 1, saving their best hockey of the season for the last game.

Fylde took the lead in the first half when one of many chances was finally slotted home by Sophia Murray, looping an effort over the advancing goalkeeper.

Ulverston regularly pushed up the pitch and were rewarded with a goal before half-time as a result of confusion in the Fylde defence.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' third team avoided relegation from North West Women's Division Two North after beating Ulverston 3-1 Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

With the wind behind them in the second half, Fylde came out flying against a tiring opposition which defended deeper in stronger numbers.

Fylde kept attacking from all angles, Charlotte Lavin’s excellent reflex skills allowing her to juggle the ball before slotting home on her reverse stick to make it 2-1.

Ulverston continued to make life difficult, displaying strong tackling and good stick control, but a third Fylde goal put the game to bed.

Murray intercepted in midfield before running unchallenged into the shooting circle and calmly choosing the angle to slide the ball past the oncoming goalkeeper.

Fylde 2 also played their final game, losing 5-0 at Longridge 1 in North West Women’s Division One.

It proved to be a game of two halves with Longridge having everything to play for and Fylde knowing they were safe in the league.

Facing a Fylde team aiming to enjoy their last game with Sally Livesey as captain, Longridge quickly took control.

They scored their first goal very early on before continuing to find gaps and take their chances, opening up a 4-0 lead in the first 15 minutes.

A collective effort sought to prevent them from widening the gap further, though Longridge were able to score again shortly before half-time.

Fylde’s last 35 minutes of the season brought a fantastic workrate, while Amelia Hatton and Ruby Cosgrove made some excellent runs in creating scoring chances and short corners.