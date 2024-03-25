Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their performance showed how much progress Fylde have made in finishing fourth, level on points with third-placed Durham University 2.

A very competitive and intense game was played with the right attitude, Pendle Forest scoring the only goal through Charlotte Hartley.

Pru Lindsey and Dawn Child had chances for Fylde, who also won a couple of corners before half-time.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' fourth team could celebrate promotion from North West Women's Division Four North (Central) Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Both teams had opportunities in the second period, though Fylde keeper Katie Barker prevented Pendle from scoring again.

Fylde 2 were safe from relegation in North West Women’s Division One after drawing 1-1 with Formby 1.

They were on top for the first 15 minutes and led through Keira Tomes.

Formby came back into the match and levelled with 15 minutes remaining, setting up an end-to-end finish.

Fylde 3 lost 5-2 at South Lakes 1 in North West Women’s Division Two North.

Jess Jennings was on target as they trailed 2-1 at half-time, after which the hosts scored three more and Charlotte Lavin netted Fylde’s second.

North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) saw already-promoted Fylde 4 win 3-0 against Pendle Forest 3.

Hermione Edwards and Ellie Hope scored in the first half, with Liz Johnson on target during the second.

Fylde 5 lost 4-1 to league leaders Windermere, Lauren Appleyard scoring from a short corner.

The final match of the North West Men’s Division Four North season saw Fylde Men beat Garstang Development 5-0.

Phil Hope scored twice as they led 2-0 at half-time, after which Jay Mayne netted from a penalty corner.

Mayne almost scored again but Hope pounced upon a deflection to complete his hat-trick.

With goalscoring opportunities being regularly created, it was Hope who completed Fylde’s tally with his fourth of the afternoon.

It meant Fylde ended a successful league season with a record of 10 wins, two draws and only four losses while playing as a development side.