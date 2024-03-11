Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having recently lost to Leeds and Didsbury, they began in explosive fashion with Pru Lindsey scoring after only five minutes.

She then deflected home a penalty corner to double the Fylde lead.

A well marshalled defence kept out Harrogate as Fylde maintained their work rate and intensity throughout.

Fylde 2 were 6-1 winners against Lytham St Annes 1 in North West Women’s Division One.

Emma Savidge, Chelsea Atkinson and Keira Tomes saw them 3-0 up at half-time, after which Tomes, Grace Tomlinson and Lucy Wane completed the scoring.

North West Women’s Division Two North saw Fylde 3 lose 2-1 at Lancaster and Morecambe 1.

Playing some of their best hockey this season, Fylde trailed 2-0 at half-time before Rosie Leil pulled one back.

In North West Women’s Division Four North (Central), a goal with three minutes left saw Fylde 4 beaten 1-0 at Preston 3.

The same division saw Fylde 5 earn a 3-2 win over Pendle Forest 3.

Having been a goal behind at the break, Fylde took victory thanks to Olivia Hartley Smith, Tilly Tomlinson and Sophia Melling.

Fylde 6 Development won 1-0 against Longridge Development when they met in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

The only goal came in the first half through matchday captain Hollie Guthrie.

Fylde Men drew 2-2 at Clitheroe Blackburn Northern in North West Men’s Division Four North.