Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Leeds loss for the ladies' first team
They started well but fell behind against the run of play just before half-time.
Having seen two goals disallowed in the second period, Fylde then went 2-0 down before Pru Lindsey pulled one back late on – though there was no time left for them to chase another.
Elsewhere, on a day when only four Fylde teams were in action, the seconds drew 2-2 at Wilmslow 1 in North West Women’s Division One.
After lots of goals last week, Fylde were full of confidence as they went into a game against the league leaders.
With a change of formation, they could lead from the back and created lots of chances in the first half as Ruby Cosgrove showcased great skills and Chelsea Atkinson made great leads.
Fylde had most of the attacking possession in the first half and, 10 minutes before half-time, took the lead through Emma Savidge.
They maintained their work rate in the second period as Savidge scored again to make it 2-0.
Wilmslow pulled one back before levelling inside the final two minutes with a well-taken short corner.
North West Women’s Division Two North saw Fylde 3 beaten 6-0 by a Lancaster University 1 team which tops the table and is also assured of promotion.
Despite some good defending, a young Fylde team was steadily broken down with keeper Freya Davis-Nunnick kept very busy throughout the game.
Lancaster scored three goals in each half but Fylde fought well and never gave up, occasionally entering the opposition circle but without being able to threaten the goal.
As for Fylde 6 Development, they were beaten 2-0 at a relatively new Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern Development team in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).
It was a very open and even game as Fylde – who opted against playing a keeper – created many good chances and played some lovely hockey.
However, they couldn’t break through the defensive lines as their opponents eventually capitalised on being gifted a scoring chance in each half of the game.