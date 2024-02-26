Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The game was closer than the scoreline suggested but Didsbury took the opportunities that came their way.

Having been unable to convert some short corners, Fylde then fell behind following a quick free hit.

Fylde squandered further chances before goals in the third and fourth quarters gave Didsbury the win.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' second team drew their derby against Preston 1 at the weekend Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Derby day in North West Women’s Division One ended with Fylde 2 and Preston 1 drawing 4-4.

Fylde twice led through Natalie Smith and Olivia-John Haslam as the first half ended 2-2.

Emma Savidge and Haslam scored again in the second half before a short corner goal meant Preston got back on terms.

In North West Women’s Division Two North, Fylde 3 lost 3-0 at Chorley Phoenix 1.

Despite playing some good hockey against another experienced team, Fylde trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Two second-half goals meant the match ebbed away from Fylde, who were disappointed but continued their learning curve.

North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) saw Fylde 4 and Southport 2 draw 3-3 at Mill Farm.

Fylde twice fell behind in the first half, either side of Rosie Leil’s goal, to trail 2-1 at the break.

Lucy Whiteside levelled for Fylde early in the second half, only for Southport to score again.

However, Leil’s second of the game with 10 minutes left meant it ended in a draw.

In the same division, Fylde 5 lost 5-1 at a Preston 3 team possessing a large squad and many experienced players.

Hermione Edwards scored as Fylde trailed 3-1 at half-time before conceding twice more.

Fylde 6 Development recorded a 9-1 win at Brookfield 2 in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

Camilla Wyles’ goal had them 1-0 ahead at half-time, after which Fylde dominated possession.

Wyles scored three more times to finish with four goals to her name, Hollie Guthrie completed a hat-trick and Bella Coupe-Carroll found the net twice.

There was a 3-2 win for the men at Preston 6 in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Phil Hope’s first-half double saw Fylde 2-0 up before a Preston counter-attack halved their deficit by half-time.