Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Firsts highlight a hat-trick of wins
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first quarter was a high intensity battle in which Fylde got off to a flyer, earning a penalty corner after 25 seconds but sending the strike wide of goal.
Their tackling was clean and positive throughout the first half as Merrick, Carter, Rukin and Partington protected Barker superbly.
Rukin and Carter seemed to be thriving in the one-on-one battles and met their forwards well, picking up every free hit.
As the half went on, the work rate and intensity shown by the whole team was keeping Newcastle at bay and further corners were created.
Although the game was goalless at half-time, the momentum was with Fylde.
The second half was like a game of chess with the forwards of Sinclair-Bruce, Savidge, Wharton and Lindsey pressing very effectively.
Lindsey was in her own battle against the Newcastle playmakers but was supported through every phase by the solid Fylde unit.
This togetherness brought the only goal, converted by Wharton with a smart finish over the keeper.
Fylde 5 were also victorious, recording a 4-0 win over Lancaster 3 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).
They quickly created goalscoring chances and eventually broke the deadlock through Megan Hartley Smith.
Fylde maintained their form, Camilla Wyles scoring to give them a 2-0 lead at the break.
The second half saw Fylde looking confident and keen to play the ball with more width.
Sophia Melling made it 3-0 before Wyles completed the scoring with a low strike from a penalty corner.
Fylde 6 Development were 2-1 winners against Brookfield Development in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).
Having lost the away match 5-0, Fylde took victory in what proved a close match despite their dominance.
They took the lead in the first half following a fine display of close skills from Hollie Guthrie.
Although Brookfield levelled, Fylde replied quickly with a clever reverse stick finish by Ellie Hope.
Though Brookfield applied pressure, Fylde survived the onslaught to claim victory and remain the division’s highest Development team in fourth position.