Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Opposition Bow down to first team
Fylde dominated possession from the whistle, creating many scoring opportunities and winning several short corners, but were unable to put the ball in the back of the net.
Bowdon did little to threaten the Fylde goal in response and, as time ticked on, a draw would have felt like a loss with the amount of chances created.
Then, in the 61st minute, Fylde were awarded yet another penalty corner which ended with Flor Zappulla dragging the ball through the keeper’s legs to finally open the scoring.
Fylde managed to see out the game, claiming three points against an opposing team that didn’t have a single shot on target.
It keeps them second in the table, a point ahead of fourth-placed Newcastle University whom they visit this weekend.
North West Women’s Division One saw a 2-1 defeat for Fylde 2 against Carlisle 1.
Both teams had chances early on, Carlisle seeing a short corner well saved by Michelle Longton before two more were very well defended.
Shortly afterwards, Chelsea Atkinson opened the scoring for Fylde, whose increased confidence brought many more attacks and a few near misses.
Just before half-time, however, a Carlisle breakaway yielded a short corner, which led to another two and an eventual equaliser.
Fylde came out strongly for the second half, seeing Carlisle’s keeper make two good saves from short corners.
Some good attacks and shots were thwarted by the opposition before they broke away and scored to take the lead.
Both teams had further attacks and, though Fylde fought until the last minute, they were eventually beaten.
Fylde 3 lost 1-0 against Wigton 1 in North West Women’s Division Two North, a result which showed their improvement after losing 7-0 earlier in the season.
While Fylde might have been unlucky not to come away with a draw, Wigton created more chances and were deserving winners overall.
A passing move through the middle of the pitch in the second half created their winning goal.
Fylde had their chances but could not convert numerous penalty corners in the second half.