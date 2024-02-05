Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fylde piled on the pressure early, hitting the post and nearly scoring on two different occasions.

Durham then steadied themselves and, once they got possession, started to cause lots of problems.

They opened the scoring in the second quarter before another goal came in the third as Fylde were unable to use their possession to threaten the goal.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Fylde 2 drew 0-0 at Didsbury Greys 1 in North West Women’s Division One.

Neither team capitalised on their chances in a slightly chaotic first half, after which Fylde made some adjustments and emerged as the stronger team.

Nevertheless, they had to face a string of short corners in the final five minutes to earn a clean sheet and a point.

There was defeat for Fylde 3, who lost 3-0 at Penrith 1 in North West Women’s Division Two North.

North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) saw a 2-1 win for Fylde 4 against Garstang 4.

They got to work quickly, scoring after only a couple of minutes through Lucy Whiteside.

With Garstang providing the challenge Fylde anticipated, they levelled before half-time via a simple, effective short corner routine.

The second half saw Fylde win a number of short corners, one of which was deflected in for the winner by Melissa Johnson Parker.

They followed that up with a 2-0 loss to Windermere 1 on Sunday.

Having fallen behind, Fylde saw Hollie Twose’s goal ruled out before Windermere scored a second from a short corner.

In the same division, Fylde 5 had a 4-1 win against Lancaster and Morecambe 2.

Having led through Hermione Edwards’ deflected cross, Fylde were pegged back before Sophie Melling put them 2-1 ahead at half-time.

Camilla Wyles then secured three points with a second-half double.

As for the men, they won 2-1 at Garstang Development in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Both teams started enthusiastically, Garstang taking the lead after creating a third one-on-one with the Fylde keeper.

Fylde regrouped and got back on terms through Phil Hope just before half-time.