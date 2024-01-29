Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rearranged game following the pre-Christmas frost saw Fylde win 1-0 against the division’s bottom club.

Fylde were under some pressure for the first 10 minutes but defended well from the front and soon took control.

The only goal came when Grace McGarvey stole the ball and combined with Pru Lindsey for Frankie Sinclair-Bruce to score.

Despite having good spells of possession in the game, Brooklands Poynton did little to threaten the Fylde goal.

North West Women’s Division Two North saw Fylde 3 win 2-0 at Carlisle 2.

An even game ebbed and flowed as mistakes from both sides were not punished with the goalkeepers rarely challenged.

Liz Johnson eventually broke the deadlock in the first half with a fine driving shot from the top right-hand side of the D.

Captain Freya Davis-Nunnick made several fine saves as Fylde learned how to defend a slim lead.

It was derby day in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) as Fylde’s fourths were 7-1 winners against the fifths.

The fifths started strongly, testing the fourths’ defence, but the latter remained focused and took the lead through Lucy Whiteside.

That was closely followed by a goal from Rosie Leil, who scored again after Hollie Twose had netted the third.

The second half saw Whiteside find the net again, followed by two more for Leil who ended with four to her name.

However, the fifths didn’t relent and scored late on through Camilla Wyles.

Fylde 6 Development drew 1-1 at Garstang Development in North West Women’s Division Five North (Central).

Having trailed 1-0 at half-time, Fylde levelled in the second half when a short corner ended with skipper Bella Coupe Carroll scoring.

Elsewhere, the men reached the Lancashire Men’s Development Cup final after a 2-0 win at Golborne Development.

After a goalless first half, the deadlock was broken when a long corner ended with Jay Mayne deflecting a shot home.

Fylde then doubled their lead when a short corner was saved, only for Oli Holmes to convert the loose ball.