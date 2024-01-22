Fylde Hockey Club round-up: First team shares the spoils
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jess Wharton scored first, wrongfooting the keeper, before two goals saw Pendle ahead at half-time.
The second half saw Fylde equalise through Frankie Sinclair-Bruce’s clinical finish.
On Saturday, Fylde 2 won 3-1 at Prescot 1 in North West Women’s Division One.
They broke the deadlock when Sally Livesey found the back of the goal from a short corner.
Prescot applied some pressure, resulting in an equaliser, before Emma Savidge scored from a one-on-one opportunity to restore Fylde’s lead.
The second half saw Prescot take off their keeper for another outfield player but, with a minute left, Fylde broke through and Savidge scored her second.
North West Women’s Division Two North saw a young Fylde 3 team lose 1-0 to Southport 1.
Sunday brought a 6-0 win for Fylde 4 in their North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) match at Pendle Forest.
Lucy Whiteside and Issy Gut gave Fylde a 2-0 lead at the break, after which Katie Sloan, Ellie Hope (2) and Liz Johnson scored.
The same division saw Fylde 5 beaten 3-1 by Garstang 4.
Having trailed 1-0 at half-time, Fylde conceded a second before pulling one back through Megan Hartley-Smith.
However, Garstang converted another penalty corner to ensure victory.
There was a 6-0 win for Fylde Development in their North West Women’s Division Five North (Central) meeting with Lancaster Nomads 2.
Camilla Wyles scored twice with further goals from captain Bella Coupe-Carroll, Ellie Hope, Lauren Perkin and Aimee Perruzza.
Fylde Men had a double-header in North West Men’s Division Four North, starting with an 8-2 loss to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern Development.
They opened the scoring through Luke Hitchen before their hosts rallied for a 3-1 lead at half-time.
Richard Clarke pulled one back shortly after the break but the opposition displayed their ability at short corners in scoring five further goals..
Sunday saw Fylde beaten 2-1 by Leyland and Chorley Development.
Fylde dominated the first half, taking the lead through Phil Hope.
The second period saw Leyland and Chorley come back into the game, applying pressure and equalising.
Opportunities were spurned by Fylde, who conceded the winner from a late short corner.