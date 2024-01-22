Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team drew 2-2 with Pendle Forest 1 at Mill Farm on Sunday in Vitality Women’s Conference North.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jess Wharton scored first, wrongfooting the keeper, before two goals saw Pendle ahead at half-time.

The second half saw Fylde equalise through Frankie Sinclair-Bruce’s clinical finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, Fylde 2 won 3-1 at Prescot 1 in North West Women’s Division One.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' second team won at Prescot Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

They broke the deadlock when Sally Livesey found the back of the goal from a short corner.

Prescot applied some pressure, resulting in an equaliser, before Emma Savidge scored from a one-on-one opportunity to restore Fylde’s lead.

The second half saw Prescot take off their keeper for another outfield player but, with a minute left, Fylde broke through and Savidge scored her second.

a

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West Women’s Division Two North saw a young Fylde 3 team lose 1-0 to Southport 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday brought a 6-0 win for Fylde 4 in their North West Women’s Division Four North (Central) match at Pendle Forest.

Lucy Whiteside and Issy Gut gave Fylde a 2-0 lead at the break, after which Katie Sloan, Ellie Hope (2) and Liz Johnson scored.

The same division saw Fylde 5 beaten 3-1 by Garstang 4.

Having trailed 1-0 at half-time, Fylde conceded a second before pulling one back through Megan Hartley-Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Garstang converted another penalty corner to ensure victory.

There was a 6-0 win for Fylde Development in their North West Women’s Division Five North (Central) meeting with Lancaster Nomads 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla Wyles scored twice with further goals from captain Bella Coupe-Carroll, Ellie Hope, Lauren Perkin and Aimee Perruzza.

Fylde Men had a double-header in North West Men’s Division Four North, starting with an 8-2 loss to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern Development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They opened the scoring through Luke Hitchen before their hosts rallied for a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Richard Clarke pulled one back shortly after the break but the opposition displayed their ability at short corners in scoring five further goals..

Sunday saw Fylde beaten 2-1 by Leyland and Chorley Development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde dominated the first half, taking the lead through Phil Hope.

The second period saw Leyland and Chorley come back into the game, applying pressure and equalising.