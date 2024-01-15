Fylde Hockey Club round-up: Goals galore across the weekend
After a fast-paced start, Fylde found themselves 1-0 down within seven minutes before Frankie Margerison levelled.
Two goals gave the visitors a 3-1 lead at half-time, after which Chelsea Atkinson pulled one back for Fylde.
However, Sunday’s game with Brooklands Poynton 2 ended 3-3 with Louisa Rogerson scoring a hat-trick.
Clitheroe and Blackburn 1 completed the double over Fylde 3 in North West Women’s Division Two North, winning 5-1.
Fylde started well, Emily Greenwood’s goal making it 1-1 at half-time, but mistakes were punished by a well-drilled opposition team.
A first game of 2024 for Fylde 4 brought a 5-0 win over Clitheroe and Blackburn 3 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).
Rosie Leil opened the scoring before Issy Gut and Liz Johnson made it 3-0 at half-time, after which Leil scored twice more to complete her hat-trick.
In the same division, Fylde 5 were 4-3 winners at leaders Southport 2.
Having fallen behind, Fylde equalised through Sophia Melling to get back on terms by half-time.
The second half proved nailbiting with Melling’s second giving Fylde the lead, only for Southport to level at 2-2.
Louise Eastham then put Fylde ahead again before Southport pegged them back for a second time.
Then, with 14 minutes left, Melling’s double became a treble with her hat-trick giving Fylde victory.
North West Women’s Division Five North (Central) saw a 0-0 draw between Chorley Phoenix 2 and Fylde 6 Development.
They also played again on Sunday, beating Leyland and Chorley 2 5-1.
Camilla Wyles opened the scoring before Bella Coupe-Carroll and Michelle Finney made it 3-0 at the break.
Leyland and Chorley pulled a goal back from a short corner before Isla Carter scored Fylde’s fourth.
Finney then completed the scoring with her second of the day.
As for the men, they won 6-1 at Leyland and Chorley Development in North West Men’s Division Four North.
They had taken the lead when Richard Clarke deflected in Phil Hope’s cross before being pegged back by half-time.
Hope restored the lead before Ollie Holmes had a goal ruled out.
Four goals followed quickly with Hope, Jay Mayne (2) and Luke Hitchen all on target.