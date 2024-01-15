Fylde Hockey Club’s Ladies 2 were beaten 3-2 when they hosted Alderley Edge 2 in North West Women’s Division One last weekend.

After a fast-paced start, Fylde found themselves 1-0 down within seven minutes before Frankie Margerison levelled.

Two goals gave the visitors a 3-1 lead at half-time, after which Chelsea Atkinson pulled one back for Fylde.

However, Sunday’s game with Brooklands Poynton 2 ended 3-3 with Louisa Rogerson scoring a hat-trick.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' fourth team racked up the goals against Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 3 in North West Women's Division Four North (Central) Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Clitheroe and Blackburn 1 completed the double over Fylde 3 in North West Women’s Division Two North, winning 5-1.

Fylde started well, Emily Greenwood’s goal making it 1-1 at half-time, but mistakes were punished by a well-drilled opposition team.

A first game of 2024 for Fylde 4 brought a 5-0 win over Clitheroe and Blackburn 3 in North West Women’s Division Four North (Central).

Rosie Leil opened the scoring before Issy Gut and Liz Johnson made it 3-0 at half-time, after which Leil scored twice more to complete her hat-trick.

In the same division, Fylde 5 were 4-3 winners at leaders Southport 2.

Having fallen behind, Fylde equalised through Sophia Melling to get back on terms by half-time.

The second half proved nailbiting with Melling’s second giving Fylde the lead, only for Southport to level at 2-2.

Louise Eastham then put Fylde ahead again before Southport pegged them back for a second time.

Then, with 14 minutes left, Melling’s double became a treble with her hat-trick giving Fylde victory.

North West Women’s Division Five North (Central) saw a 0-0 draw between Chorley Phoenix 2 and Fylde 6 Development.

They also played again on Sunday, beating Leyland and Chorley 2 5-1.

Camilla Wyles opened the scoring before Bella Coupe-Carroll and Michelle Finney made it 3-0 at the break.

Leyland and Chorley pulled a goal back from a short corner before Isla Carter scored Fylde’s fourth.

Finney then completed the scoring with her second of the day.

As for the men, they won 6-1 at Leyland and Chorley Development in North West Men’s Division Four North.

They had taken the lead when Richard Clarke deflected in Phil Hope’s cross before being pegged back by half-time.

Hope restored the lead before Ollie Holmes had a goal ruled out.